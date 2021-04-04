X

STEELE, Leona

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

STEELE, Leona

Age 78, of Hamilton, passed away at Butler County Care

Facility on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Leona was born in

Middletown, Ohio, on

November 15, 1942, to Denny Russell Taulbee and Georgia Manning Taulbee. Leona is

survived by daughter, Jennifer Steele; brother, Mitchell Taulbee and many nieces,

nephews and extended family. Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Denny Russell and Georgia Taulbee; sister, Viola Bowling; lifetime partner,

Warren Calloway. www.browndawsonflick.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.