STEELE, Leona



Age 78, of Hamilton, passed away at Butler County Care



Facility on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Leona was born in



Middletown, Ohio, on



November 15, 1942, to Denny Russell Taulbee and Georgia Manning Taulbee. Leona is



survived by daughter, Jennifer Steele; brother, Mitchell Taulbee and many nieces,



nephews and extended family. Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Denny Russell and Georgia Taulbee; sister, Viola Bowling; lifetime partner,



Warren Calloway. www.browndawsonflick.com.

