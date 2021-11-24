STEELE, Ron
Age 83, of Colerain Township, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 12, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of James and Helen
(Edwards) Steele. He graduated from Norwood High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. On February 2, 1963, he married Madaline "Carol"
Miller. He was employed as a machinist for Western Electric, retiring after 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Carol Steele; three children, Kim Ruby, Angela (David) Bruewer, and
Constance (Dennis) Wander; three grandchildren, Sara (Mike) Fehring, Miles Ruby, and Liz Sears; two great-grandchildren, Maci and Michael Fehring; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young
Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on
Monday, November 29, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. In lieu of
flowers, memorials may be made to the 2nd Hand Paws
Animal Rescue, 4795 Day Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252. On line condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
