dayton-daily-news logo
X

STEELE, Ron

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STEELE, Ron

Age 83, of Colerain Township, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 12, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of James and Helen

(Edwards) Steele. He graduated from Norwood High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. On February 2, 1963, he married Madaline "Carol"

Miller. He was employed as a machinist for Western Electric, retiring after 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Carol Steele; three children, Kim Ruby, Angela (David) Bruewer, and

Constance (Dennis) Wander; three grandchildren, Sara (Mike) Fehring, Miles Ruby, and Liz Sears; two great-grandchildren, Maci and Michael Fehring; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young

Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on

Monday, November 29, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. In lieu of

flowers, memorials may be made to the 2nd Hand Paws

Animal Rescue, 4795 Day Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252. On line condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
APT, S. Darrell
2
HASS, James
3
Augliaro, James
4
HARRINGTON, Barbara
5
HART, Roger
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top