STEFAN, Irene Szabo



97, passed away November 19, 2021, in Jonesboro, Georgia. She was born in Sarszentmihaly, Hungary, in 1924. She was an artist for fifty plus years, still painting at the age of 97, with drawings and paintings mostly religious themed. She loved flowers,



enjoyed gardening and was



also a floral designer. She was prayerful and prayed for



people of all the whole world. She also prayed daily for her family and relatives in the United States, Hungary, Czech



Republic and Great Britain. She loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed.



She was most recently a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, GA, and St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra, FL; she was also a member of Ascension



Catholic Church in Kettering, OH, for many years.



She is survived by her two sisters and their families in Hungary: sisters Elizabeth Hornyak and Julia Fulop.



She leaves behind her children: Alex Stefan (Jo Lynn), Joseph Stefan, James Stefan (Judy), John Stefan, Suzanna Bell, Kathleen Skodny and Theresa Stefan. She is also survived by 44 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers (in Hungary), her husband Alex and son George.



Services will be held at a later date for family, with internment at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



If you would like, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the catholic television network www.EWTN.com



(Eternal Word Television Network) or Food For The Poor at



www.FoodForThePoor.org