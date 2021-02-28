STEFANICS,



Jesse Rudolph



96, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021. He was a



resident at St Leonard Living Community, Centerville, Ohio, (formerly of Beavercreek, Ohio.) Jesse was born in Leechburg, PA, on November 15, 1924, to George and Mary (Boronyak) Stefanics who were originally from Hungary. After graduating from high school in 1943, he entered the Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet and served proudly until 1946. He became a licensed aircraft



mechanic, FAA-authorized inspector, and commercial pilot spending his career working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a mechanic and museum restoration specialist. Jesse was Post Commander of the DAV Chapter 9 in Dayton, Ohio, from 1983-2003. He belonged to the American Legion Post 675, the Dayton Hungarian Club, the William Penn Foundation, and the New Carlisle Flying Angels. Jesse was a dedicated volunteer at the Dayton VA for 35 years with over 8,000 hours of service. Jesse was married for 66 years to the late Mary Louise Stefanics (Joscak) and is survived by his three children: Elizabeth Stefanics (Linda Siegle) of Santa Fe, New Mexico;



Michael Stefanics (Kay Hohner-Stefanics) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and George Stefanics of Dayton, Ohio. Jesse has five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephew. Jesse also has three sisters: the late Ethel (George) Vance of Dayton, Ohio, Charlotte Stefanics of Dayton, Ohio, and Mary Alvira (Cornel) Somogy of Dayton, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private with



interment at Calvary Cemetery; a Memorial Mass will follow at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Dayton Chapter 9 attn:



David Weeks, 1288 Sunny Glen Court, Vandalia, OH 45377 or to St Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45342. Condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com