Steinkamp, Philip Lee



U.S. Navy veteran Philip L. Steinkamp passed away peacefully on November 28, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born in Springfield on July 4, 1931. Loving husband of the late Reiko N. Steinkamp (pictured), Philip is also preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Beatrice Steinkamp; his brother, Carl R. Steinkamp; and his son, Lee E. Steinkamp.



He is survived by his son, Michael I. Steinkamp, his daughter, Teresa I. DePaul, his granddaughter, Gina N. DePaul, his grandson, Mark P. DePaul, his nieces, Rhonda South and Sherry McTigue, his nephew, Steve Vaughn, and his cousins, Dale Taylor and Marty Matusoff.



Phil and Reiko together forever.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family and Phil will join Reiko and Lee at Dayton National Cemetery.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





