STELL, Marcia

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689692-01_0_0000689692-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689692-01_0_0000689692-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">STELL (Allen), <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Marcia Jean <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 99, of Trotwood, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born November 7, 1921, in Jasonville, Indiana, to the late Robert and Flora (McDonald) Allen. Jean graduated from Saint Anthony's Nursing School in Terre Haute, <br/><br/>Indiana. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps serving as a WWII flight nurse. She continued her nursing career until retiring in 2001. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Claudia Stell of West Milton, daughter and son-in-law: Candice and Larry <br/><br/>Thomas of Phoenix, AZ; 3 granddaughters; 8 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years: James T. Stell, Jr. and sister: Roxie Matthews. Memorial Services will be held privately at the <br/><br/>convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com.</font><br/>