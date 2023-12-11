Stelzer, Patricia

Stelzer (Bucher), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Stelzer, 89, of Fredericktown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2023, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center, Mt Vernon. She was born on March 12, 1934, to Gerald and Helen (Null) Bucher in Jeffersonville, Ohio.



Patricia was a 1952 graduate of Jeffersonville High School. She was employed by Kroger and worked as a realtor for many years. She was a CPA owning her own business specializing in taxes and bookkeeping. Patricia also worked for the Village of Fredericktown as the fiscal officer. Patricia had a great love for her grandchildren, valuing any time spent with them. She was a member of the Lions Club and the Owl Creek Trail Club. Her passions were traveling and hiking, having hiked the Appalachian Trail, as well as owning and raising show-quality Morgan horses on her farm, Windy Knoll Morgan Horse Farm.



Patricia is survived by her children Durinda Fuller of Etna, Wyoming, Earl (Nicole) Stelzer II of Fredericktown, OH, and Kerry Givens of Mount Vernon, OH; grandchildren Angela (Jason) Holstein of Springfield, OH, Sara (Jason) Weaver of Springfield, OH, Nicholas Stelzer of Fredericktown, OH, William Stelzer of Mount Vernon, OH; great-grandchildren Kaden Stelzer, William Stelzer Jr., Emily Holstein, Ethan Weaver, Sophia Weaver; a brother Gary W. Bucher of Springfield, OH, and many other extended family members.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Robin Branch and Kyle Givens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.



The family will not be observing calling hours and a graveside service will be held at a later date at which time Patricia will be laid to rest beside her parents in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville, Ohio. To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy, visit www.snyderfuneralhome.com



