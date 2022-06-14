STEPHENS, Jr., Isom



92, of Middletown, went to be with his Heavenly Father on



Friday, June 10, 2022. He was born in Fredville, Kentucky, on October 20, 1929, to parents, Isom Sr. and Gracie (Wireman) Stephens. Isom retired from Middletown City Schools in 1984, after 28 years of service. While in Middletown, he served as a 6th grade teacher at Garfield Elementary, principals of Maple Park Elementary, George M. Verity Middle, and Stephen Vail Middle. He also was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. Before coming to Middletown, Isom served 2 years in the U.S. Army and taught in the public schools of Kentucky. While working on a Master's Degree at Eastern Kentucky University, he taught business penmanship. Isom is survived by his daughter, Leanne (Mike) Taylor; son, David Scott (Julie) Stephens; four grandchildren, Stephen (Ming) Taylor, Emily Taylor, Alexis Stephens, and Daniel Stephens; and three great-grandchildren, Asher Taylor, Alden Taylor, and Ava Taylor. In addition to his



parents, Isom was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie (Ballard)



Stephens; and his brother, Lawrence (Ann) Stephens. Funeral Service will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Rev. Dr. Roger Green and Pastor Jim Winters officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00- 11:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Christian School Foundation, 3011 Union Rd., Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

