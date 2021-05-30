STEPHENS, Karl Louis



KARL LOUIS STEPHENS, passed away peacefully at Wooded Glen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Karl lived his almost 97-year lifetime in Springfield and spent all but his last 3 weeks at home being cared for by his recently deceased wife of 36 years, Bette Jean (Williamson) Stephens, and his devoted daughters: Karlene (Mark) Keating, Sarah (James) Cromwell, Lisa (Brian) Cotterman, step-son Joseph (Sabrina) Williamson, daughter-in-law, Kimberly Williamson and friends, Debbie and Tony Hay and Heather Angus. Karl worked for Crowell-Collier Publishing Company and retired in 1983 from The Elliott Company. Karl was a member of the St. Andrews Masonic Lodge # 619 and Grace United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and loved playing cards and practical jokes. He loved his family and always looked forward to the time he could spend with his 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren who he called the "little ones." Karl was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Slaughter Stephens; parents, Lucille Clara (Campbell) Stephens and Frederick Charles Stephens; sister, Margaret Levon Arnold; and step-son, Edward Hadley Williamson. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Wooded Glen and Hospice of Dayton who provided compassion and dignity at end of his life. Karl's family will gather for a private graveside service to celebrate his life which enriched all of us. Memorial contributions in Karl's name to may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St., Springfield, OH, 45504. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent through



