STEPHENS, Ronald Wesley



1925-2022



Aged 96, Ronald Stephens, passed away in Sarasota, Florida, from natural causes on the morning of March 20, 2022.



Ron was born on a farm in Jeffersonville, Ohio, on November 28, 1925. Upon turning 18 Ron joined the Marines. During his service he landed with the C/1/24th Marines during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a battle in which his company experienced 90% casualties and he emerged unharmed. After the War Ron worked for NCR Corporation for 39 years until he retired on July 1, 1985. Subsequent to that, he gave his time to a variety of unpaid projects including 25 years serving the community at The Anchorage Condominiums on Siesta Key. He also played golf and traveled whenever he could. He experienced remarkably good health and mobility until very recently.



Ron (also known as "Ted" by his mother and others) was predeceased by his parents, George and Charlene Stephens, brothers Charles and Gale Stephens, wife Mildred Stephens, and oldest son, Phil Stephens.



He is survived by his brother George (Ginny) of West Chester, Ohio, sons Doug (Becky) Stephens of Dallas, Texas, Keith (Francesca) Stephens of Miami, Florida, and daughter-in-law Gail Stephens of Waynesville, Ohio. Ron is survived by his grandchildren Phillip (Susan) Stephens, Lisa (Adam) Funchum and Emma Stephens, and great-grandchildren, Macy, Tate, and Adam.



Ron is also survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Eileen Lucke and her family, including son George (Gabrielle) Lucke, grandsons Matthew and Andrew, and stepson Fredrick Lucke.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, or Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

