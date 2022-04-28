STEPHENSON, John Harry



John Harry Stephenson, age 74 of Waynesville, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. John was born in West Chester, Ohio, on August 24, 1947, to the late



Joseph and Hazel (Schwing)



Stephenson. John graduated from Lakota High School and attended Miami University. John worked at Complete Pet Mart and later worked for Specks in Indiana. John was known for his dedication and inspiring work ethic.



John is survived by his loving wife, Betty Stephenson; his sons, Joseph Robert (Evangeline) Stephenson and Jonathan Michael (Carey) Stephenson; his grandchildren, Hunter Alexander, Erik Joseph, Joanne Boggs, and Johnathan Richard; his great-grandchildren, Savannah Lorena Lynn and Tobias Flint Kelly; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 12:00 NOON until the time of his Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave.,



Hamilton, OH 45013. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor may be gifted to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

