STEPHENSON, Regina Marie "Reggie"



REGINA MARIE "REGGIE" STEPHENSON, age 88, of Springfield, passed away on February 1, 2024 at the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on May 5, 1935, the daughter of Daniel and Kathryn (Gallagher) Kelly. Reggie graduated from Moravian College with a degree in Sociology. She then joined the United States Air Force and proudly served her country for two years. She was a graduate of the first women's class of Officer Training School, where she served as a flight commander. After her service, she enjoyed making her home and raising her family. Later in life, Reggie enjoyed playing dominoes and bingo, as well as spending time with her friends during dinners and outings at the Masonic Home. Survivors include her two sons, John E. Stephenson and wife, Mia of Navarre, Florida and Henry E. "Hank" Stephenson III of Montgomery, Alabama; three grandchildren, Eric, Christopher and Maegan; and three great grandchildren, Lyllian, Braeden and Logan. Also surviving are daughter-in-law, Theresa Stephenson; brother-in-law John Jones of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Mitzi Kelly of Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, along with several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Reggie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E. 'Steve' Stephenson Jr. and her siblings, Michael Kelly of Womelsforf, Pennsylvania, MaryEllen Kelly of Roslyn, New York, Kathryn Lansek of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Berg of Ft. Worth, Texas, Eleanor Baker of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Sheila Ann Guerro of Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania. Inurnment will take place at a later date with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





