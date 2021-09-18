STEPHSON, Diann Louise



57 of Springfield passed away September 16, 2021, in her residence. She was born in Urbana, Ohio, on April 16, 1964, the daughter of Charles and Patricia Stephson. Diann enjoyed collecting Indian memorabilia and considered everyone at Jimmy T's her second family. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Joshua Barnhouse; daughter Amber L. Stephson; great-grandchildren Trinity and Noah Barnhouse and daughter-in-law Amy Hayes. Survivors include her boyfriend of 13 years Patrick Hayes; grandchildren Amber Barnhouse, Dameon (Morgan) Barnhouse and Ryan Kidwell; brothers Eddie and Michael Stephson; sister Francis Harris; great-grandchildren Gabriel Barnhouse; daughter-in-law Terry Sweitzer; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Diann will be Monday at Noon in the Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



