STEVENS (Brand), Bernice



It is with heavy hearts that her children announce the death of their beloved Mother at age 93, formerly of Springfield, on Feb. 1, 2021, in Navarre, FL. Bernice was born in St. Bernice, IN, to the late Malinda (Langhorst) Brand & Martin G.H. Brand. She graduated from Bethesda Nursing School in Cincinnati as a Registered Nurse. In 1949, she married the late George T. Stevens. Bernice is survived by their 5 children: Kathy (James) Moragne, Rochester, NY; Donald (Judith Silver) Stevens, Philadelphia, PA; David Stevens, Leander, TX; Carol Stevens (with whom she lived), Navarre, FL; & Malinda (Willis) Ray, Troy, OH; in addition to 11 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. There will be no calling hours. Graveside ser ices will take place in Seymour, IN. Please consider memorials/donations in her name to Emerald Coast Exceptional Families, P.O. Box 5188, Navarre, FL 32566; Grace Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, OH 45504; or Oesterlen Services for Youth Inc., 1918 Mechanicsburg Rd., Springfield, OH 45503. Additional information available at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net.

