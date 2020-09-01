STEVENS, David McKay David McKay Stevens, age 72, of Clifton Ave., Springfield, Ohio, was born on November 17, 1947, to Margie C. (Lawless) Stevens and Kenneth McKay Stevens in Springfield, Ohio. He passed from this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the VA Hospice Unit in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margie C. Stevens and Kenneth McKay Stevens, and his son, Brian Keith Stevens, as well as his daughters' mother, Ann Stevens. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Foley; her son, Chris (Heather) Wells of Springfield; a brother, Mike Stevens (Shelley) of Springfield, Ohio; a sister, Carole A. Lee (Roy) of Leitchfield, KY; three daughters, Teresa Pollard and Missy (JD) Eldridge and Candy Buskirk of Springfield; a son, John (Lorrie) Jenkins of Bluffton, OH; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. David was a Vietnam veteran who served in the USMC. A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

