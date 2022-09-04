STEVENS, Gary W.



Gary W. Stevens passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton, after a long battle with cancer. Gary was born to William and Martha Stevens on August 24, 1949. He was a 1967 Beavercreek High School Grad and a proud veteran of U.S. Army. Over the years, he worked at Delco Products, NCR, and drove semi trucks for various companies. Gary's marriage to Kathleen, in 1969 produced two children, Shane William and Carla Jean. He cared for both his parents until they passed in 2018 and 2021. Gary was also preceded in death by his son, Shane, and his sister, Connie McGrew. Gary is survived by his daughter, Carla Stevens (Salvatore Giacalone) of Dayton, his sister, Sherry Stevens (Tennessee), 7 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren, one niece, two nephews and many loved cousins and friends. Special mention to his life long friend, Mike Spurlock and his loyal dog, Roxie. Thank you to those that visited and sent well wishes during his stay in the hospital and Hospice. A memorial to celebrate Gary's life, will be held on Friday, September 9, at 4:00 pm, at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, with Pastor Brian Eastman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude's Children's Hospital, Hospice of Dayton, or Beaver United Church of Christ. **For those needing elevator access at the church, please enter at rear of church.**

