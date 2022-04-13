STEVENS, Robert Lee



81 of Springfield, was born on October 8, 1940. He went home to Jesus on April 7, 2022.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn (Lannom) and Bertram Stevens and his two brothers, Richard "Dick" Stevens, and Paul Stevens.



Bob leaves behind his first ex-wife, and mother of his four children Peggy Koogler; his four children Kristine (Steve) Dillard, of South Vienna, Donna (Mike) Hall, Michael



(Michelle) Stevens, Heather (Mike) Current, all of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Rafael (Kathryn) Echevarria, Michael (Kayla) Current, Emilie Current, Kathryn and Seth Dillard, Isaiah and Kaden Stevens and three great-grandchildren,



Eddie and Maggie Echevarria and Miles Current. Bob leaves behind, one sister-in-law Cookie (Dick), her three children, Eric, David, and Kathleen Stevens. Bob leaves behind Paul's children, Jodie Childs, Doug, Kyle, Kevin, and Christopher



Stevens. Bob leaves behind a second ex-wife, Linda Moeller, and a step-son Matthew (Elizabeth) Moeller and four grandchildren, Morgan, Emma, Jacob, and Benjamin.



Bob thoroughly enjoyed all his children and grandchildren and was happiest being with them; being known as Grandpa's Taxi Service and coaching his kids on the soccer field. He would visit his children, family, and friends daily.



Bob was a proud graduate of Springfield High class of 1959. A veteran of the Air Force, serving his country as an Air Policeman; 1961-1965. Bob retired with over 35 years of service with UPS; member of Teamsters Local 957.



Bob enjoyed many activities, golfing, softball, traveling, watching sports (Columbus Crew, USA soccer, Cincinnati Reds, Bengals). He loved garage sales and would hunt for treasures for himself and his family.



Bob did not know a stranger and could talk to anyone, and he was always willing to help others.



Bob will be sorely missed by his children and grandchildren, family, and friends.



There will be a Memorial Service held by the family in May for family and friends to come and celebrate his life. Bob



graciously donated his body to Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine.

