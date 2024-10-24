Stevens Jr., Roger Lee



STEVENS, Roger Lee, Jr., 58, of Springfield, passed away Monday, October 21, 2024. He was born November 28, 1965 in Springfield the son of Roger Lee and Marie (Brumfield) Stevens, Sr. Roger worked in logistics at Honda for over 24 years. He was an avid gardener and passionate outdoorsman, especially barefoot in the backyard. He loved ice fishing, kayaking and camping. Roger loved spending time with his family. He coached baseball for many years and ran sound for bands his son Ryan was in. Survivors in addition to his mother, Marie Stevens, include his wife, Theresa (Schartz); three sons, Ryan (Melissa) Stevens, Logan (Taylor) Stevens and Samuel Stevens; one grandson, Eli; four siblings, Amy Figoli-Stevens, Ricky Stevens, Chad Stevens and Kyle Stevens and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Lee Stevens, Sr. A visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Matt Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Roger was a registered tissue donor; you can make a donation in Roger's name to Solvita (Tissue Donation Center) at www.solvita.org



