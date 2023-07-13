Stevenson, Gregory Allen "Big Greg"



Gregory A. Stevenson 59, was born on February 20th, 1964. in Dayton, OH too. Joe Winston & Bessie Lee Stevenson-Harvey (nee) Pinson. Gregory was a lifelong resident of Dayton, OH attending Dayton Public Schools and graduating from Dunbar High School



He would eventually marry the love of his life April Simmons to their union one child was born.



Gregory was affectionately known as Big Greg.



Gregory would unexpectedly depart this life on July, 28th 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Gregory will be deeply missed & eternally loved he is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Winston & Bessie Lee Stevenson-Harvey ( nee) Pinson. Sisters Carolyn Stevenson, and Lynda Boggs. Brother Samuel Stevenson Jr.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife. April Stevenson. Daughters Erica Simmons and Bessie Stevenson. Grandchildren Eriyon Webb, K.D. Webb & Khristian Webb. Sisters Stonya Stevenson, and Cheryl Stevenson. Brothers Roger Harvey & Darryl Stevenson



As well as a host of other family & friends.



Memorial services will be held today July 13th 4pm at Fruits of Harvest Ministries @ 926 Conners St. Dayton, OH 45417



