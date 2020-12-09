STEWART, Denver

STEWART, Sr., Denver R.



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born January 24, 1946, in Orlando, Kentucky, to the late Wilmer and Mary (Rader) Stewart. In addition to his



parents, Denver was preceded in death by his brothers, Orra, Jim, and John Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sue (Dennis) Stewart; children, Denver (Renee) Stewart, Jr., Kimberly (Henry) Ritchie, and Tim Bowen; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Stewart; special friends, Johnny Garner and Jerry Leonard; and numerous



extended family and friends. Denver was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the Antioch Shriner's Club of Dayton, Vandalia Lodge #742, and Scottish Rites. He enjoyed his family and friends, and liked hanging out at the casino, watching and playing sports, fishing, and the cool ride of a Cadillac. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens – 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria, OH. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.



