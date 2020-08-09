STEWART, Elora Jane Elora Jane Stewart, 92, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born June 3, 1928, in Booneville, Kentucky. Elora was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #571. She is survived by her son, Philip Stewart; sister-in-law, Eola Barrett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Elora was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Nell (Jackson) Dooley; her husband, Emil Stewart; and her siblings, Verna, Herman, Ollie, and CJ. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. An Eastern Star service will begin at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, at the funeral home with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

