X

STEWART, Elora

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

STEWART, Elora Jane Elora Jane Stewart, 92, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born June 3, 1928, in Booneville, Kentucky. Elora was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #571. She is survived by her son, Philip Stewart; sister-in-law, Eola Barrett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Elora was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Nell (Jackson) Dooley; her husband, Emil Stewart; and her siblings, Verna, Herman, Ollie, and CJ. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. An Eastern Star service will begin at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, at the funeral home with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.