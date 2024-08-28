Stewart, Janet

Stewart (Evans), Janet Sue "Jan"



Janet "Jan" Sue Stewart age 83 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Friday August 23, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 3, 1940 the daughter of Royal and Jessie (Nantz) Evans. She married Richard "Dick" A. Stewart on June 13, 1993. Mrs. Stewart was a graduate of Butler County School of Nursing and served as a Licensed Practical Nurse with McCullough Hyde Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hospital and in private practice. She was very passionate about nursing and caring for others. Jan also loved gardening and was an excellent cook and baker. She lived by the motto of "Everything in its place".



Survivors include her husband, Richard A. Stewart; her son, Roger (Laurie) Fields; step-daughters, Paula (Jeff) Dytko and Susan (Tom) Ehrman; grandchildren, Julie (Charles) Weatherspoon and Kelly (Jay) Arney; step-grandchildren, Sarai Rossi and Andy (Doris) Rossi, Bennett Dytko and Juliet Dytko, Tom Ehrman, Anne Ehrman and Megan Ehrman; many great grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Chris) Evans, Harold (Norma) Evans and Barbara (John) Hendrickson; and several nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Fields; and step-sons; Dennis Stewart and Scott Stewart.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Edward Crane.



Visitation will be from 6:00 pm  8:00 pm Thursday August 29, 2024 at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Funeral service will be held 10:00 am on Friday August 30, 2024 at Zettler Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Trumbull presiding. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Beechwood Home, 2140 Pogue Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208.



