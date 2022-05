STEWART, Margaret



95, of Moraine, Ohio, passed away on May 2, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1927, to the late Charles and Effie Tolley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Stewart, and her brother Charles Tolley. Margie is survived by her son Robin Stewart; sisters Delores Scott and Helen Copley. Services entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Location.