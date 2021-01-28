

STEWART, Nevaeh and Thomas





Nevaeh Starr Stewart, 14 and Thomas Arnell Stewart, 12, both of Springfield, Ohio, went to their eternal resting placeJanuary 23, 2021. They leave to cherish their memory theirparents, Thomas Stewart of Springfield, Ohio, and Stacee Hitchens of Columbus, Ohio; a brother, Schad Stewart;grandparents, Frances Stewart, Lori Hitchens and Tommy Mitchell; great-grandparents, Gloria Jean Wells and Richard Stewart; and a host of family and friends. Visitation isSaturday, January 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Trydestone Baptist Church. Arrangements provided by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.



