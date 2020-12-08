STEWART, Thomas E.



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020. He was born September 7, 1940, in Huntington, WV. He was preceded in death by his father,



Eyster Stewart; mother, Etta Christine Stewart Barker; daughters: Carolyn Palmer and Tina Salmons; grandson, Kody Wyrick; brothers: Eyster



Stewart, Jr., William Stewart, Charles Stewart and Donald Robert Stewart; and sister, Juanita Clancy. Tom is survived by his daughter, Anna Ross; 12 grandchildren plus special grandson, Justin Neal; many great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephews: Rodney Adkins,



Albert Clancy and Chester Adkins; many other relatives and friends. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in France during the Vietnam War. He retired from Enterprise Roofing after 30 years of service. Working as a car mechanic was his passion; he was an avid animal lover; loved fishing and NASCAR. Tom was a giver and never thought twice about helping those in need. More than anything, Tom loved his family. He will be missed. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's memory to the Montgomery County Humane Society. To share a memory of Tom or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask mandate and requires that face masks be worn in all public places.

