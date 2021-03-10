STEWART,



Walter Rawleigh "WR"



Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Walter was born in Kentucky on March 13, 1937, to Otis and Lydia Belle (nee Hubbard) Stewart. Walter was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He met his wife, Linda Hurst, when she was 14 and married on June 16, 1960, on her 18th birthday. He was a hardworking man all his life, providing for his family and friends. Walter was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be missed by many. Walter is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Stewart; his daughters, Traci (Jim) Hall, Rebecca (Robert) Payne and Trisha (Matt) Schroeder; his grandchildren, Amber McNaron, Brandi Payne, Cori (Alex Goodwin)



Schroeder, Danielle (Brandon) Herring, Bethani (Chris) White, Brianna Payne, Matthew Schroeder, James (Tiffany) Hall Jr., Savannah Gold and Brian (Crystal) Kitchen; his great-grandchildren, Lucas, Brantlee, Liam, Noah, Savannah, Kira, Emma, Adalay, Lyllian, Hannah and one on the way, Zayden; his siblings, Margaret (Bob) Halcomb, Imogene (Glen) Burton, Paul (Margie) Stewart, Wanda (Billy Ray) Davis, Kendal (Grace) Stewart and Jerry Lou Stewart; his brother-in-law, Ben Hurst; his sisters-in-law, Loretta Hacker, Becky Hurst and Irene Hurst; a special niece, LeEtta Pater; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Walter Timothy Stewart; his siblings, Ruth Miracle and Rose Stewart; his in-laws, Leonard and Lula Hurst; his sibling-in-laws, Paul Hurst, Ruby Hurst, Ruth Hurst, Ralph Hurst, Ed Hurst and Clara Hooker; and his niece, Willanné Land. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Susie Jenkins,



Karen Rogers, Hospice of Hamilton nurses, Emily and



Angelica, his granddaughter, Cori Schroeder for the loving care she provided, The Barnhill's for help with planning, Winton Road First Church of God for food donation, Tammy Durkee from Steel Transport for food prepared for family, Didge and Dave Duncan, Janelle Woodrome and Amber McNaron for personal care, Pastor Simon for providing services for the visitation and funeral service and to the Middletown Moose. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com