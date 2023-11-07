Stickel, Daniel Bond



Stickel, Daniel Bond "Dan", Age 75, passed away after a brief illness on November 4, 2023. He was born to Betty and Albert Stickel on March 9, 1948, in Dayton, OH. Dan is survived by his son, Doug (Shannon) Stickel; daughter, Molly Wade; sister, Sue Coady; brother, Tom (Pegge) Stickel; grandchildren, Trinity and Emily Stickel, and Ryan and Ally Wade; former spouse, Susan Gowdy Stickel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan graduated from Oakwood High School, Miami University and the Stonier School of Banking. He started his career as a management trainee at Gem City Savings and continued for over 40 years at various local banks. Dan participated in sports his entire life, especially loving golf, playing at NCR and Sugar Valley. He also coached and watched his children and grandchildren in their sports endeavors. He loved trips to Hilton Head with family and friends. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in his memory.



