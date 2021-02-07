X

STICKLER, George

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

STICKLER, George

Age 95, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30th. George was preceded in death by his beloved bride of 63 years, Donna Stickler (2014). Loved by his wonderful daughters, Linn (Wayne) Coon and Lori Stickler; four

grand-daughters, Laurel, Kristen, Abby, & Emma; as well as 9 great-grandchildren. George served in the Navy and retired from a long career at Ledex. He was known for his quiet

demeanor and gentle spirit. His warmth and compassion was felt by all who knew him. He was strong, loyal, and loved the outdoors. No services will be held at this time. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online

condolence.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.