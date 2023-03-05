STIFFLER, Wyonna



Wyonna Stiffler was born December 17th, 1936, in Offutt, Kentucky. She died peacefully at home February 27th 2023. She is preceded in death by her mother Gladys Ward, stepfather Jeff Ward, sister Connie Lee, and her husband of 62 years Larry Glen Stiffler. She is survived by her four sons, Mike and Mary, Crossville, Tennessee; David and Angel, Bellbrook, Ohio; Joe and Lee Ann, Dayton, Ohio; and Jeff, Houston, Texas. Grandchildren Kelly Stiffler Rowe; husband Adam; and daughters Olivia and Avery, Centerville, Ohio; Matthew Stiffler, wife Mollie Jane, and daughters Remi Jane and Frankie Jane, Pickerington, Ohio; Emily Stiffler, Dayton Ohio; sister Carol Brinkman and husband Richard, Beavercreek Ohio; Robert Ward and wife Cindy, Tampa Florida. Wyonna was a registered nurse who worked very hard to get her GED and after many years of hard work she obtained a bachelors degree in nursing from Miami University. She worked at Kettering Hospital for many years and then decided to pursue a career as an independent home visiting nurse. She was very proud of her nursing profession and was involved in local and state nursing organizations. Wyonna and Larry loved to travel near and far and had many great adventures together. To share a memory of Wyonna or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

