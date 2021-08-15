STILES, Michael "Mike"



Age 60, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. A graduate of Fairview HS class of 1979, he was a native Daytonian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella (Ma) and Nickey (He) Stiles. Michael leaves to cherish his memory, brother, Nicholas Stiles; uncle and aunts, George and Genevieve Peagler; Patricia Lewis.



Final disposition will be cremation and inurnment at Dayton National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home, Trotwood, Ohio.

