STILLS, Virginia P. Mrs. Virginia P. Stills, age 91 of Xenia, departed this life Sunday, October 11, 2020. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 10-11 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church St. Services to follow at 11 AM. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. HHRoberts.com
