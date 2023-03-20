Stine, Beverly June



Beverly June Stine, age 89, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1933 in Crooksville, Ohio the daughter of William L. and Charlotte (Morris) Karns. On August 21st, 1954, she married Roy "Jay" Allen Stine. She is survived by her daughters, Jan (Joe) Englehart and Joy (Don) Reilly; grandchildren, Laura (Steve) Toerner, Kelly (Jason) Petermann, Alyson (Cory) Otis, Alex Reilly, and Tori (Trevor) Donathan; 7 great grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy, OH. Memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.

