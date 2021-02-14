X

STINSON, Norma J.

90, of Springfield, passed away February 6, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 21, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of Herman and Mable (Heffley) Chapman. Mrs. Stinson was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6. She enjoyed shopping, camping and spending time with her loving family and her dogs. She had been employed as a nurse's aid at Mercy Medical Center. Survivors include three children, Thomas (Rita) Stinson, Terry (Teresa) Stinson and Ronna "Molly" Stinson; three grandchildren, Greg (Lisa) Stinson, Christina (Rocky) Palmer and Tracy (Shane) Keltner; four great-grandchildren, Emily and Sophia Palmer, Brooklyn Keltner and Lydia Holbrook; siblings, David (Linda) Chapman, Suzanne Chapman; brother-in-law, Glenn Stinson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Stinson; a brother,

Lamar "Sonny" Chapman and her parents. Private services will be held with burial in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are

being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

