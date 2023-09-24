Stitt, Linda



Linda Stitt, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. She was born on September 10, 1949 in Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Louis Dudas. She is survived by her son, Thad Stitt; her granddaughter, Taylor Maner; her great-grandchildren, Kayden, Eli and Ava; her brothers, Nicholas (Deborah) Dudas and Steven (Micki) Dudas; her nieces and nephews, Christina Parsons, Nicole Dudas, Christopher Dudas and Jessica Gastright. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA in Linda's memory. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com