STIVER, Wesley I.



Age 80 of Lewisburg, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School class of 1958 in New Paris. Wes was the former pastor at Faith Baptist of Lewisburg and former owner/operator of Stiver Swimming Pools, Fire Place Shop and Chimney Cleaning. He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Janice (Hawlik) Stiver, children: Janice (Dave) Brown of New Madison, Beth (Dave) Shellhaas of Greenville, Paul (Lori) Stiver of Germantown, Kris (Kim) Stiver of Powell, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, siblings: Frank Stiver of TN, Betty (Lawrence) Gilbert of TX, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Wes was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Mary (Zimmerman) Stiver, siblings: Jean Webb, Harry Stiver, John Stiver, Mary Stiver and Richard Stiver. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to



Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

