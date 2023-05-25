Stivers, John P.



John P. Stivers age 57 of Fairfield passed away on Monday May 22, 2023. He was born on July 9, 1965 in Geneva, NY, the son of the late Henry and Phyllis (nee Sereno) Stivers. John worked as an IT manager for ATOS for almost 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly Stivers; three children John Henry (Jennifer) Stivers, Shelby (Evan) Stivers, and Micah Stivers; two stepchildren Jeremy Vasquez and Ricky Vasquez; grandchildren Christian John Stivers, Trin Vasquez, Lilee Vasquez, and Levi Vasquez; three siblings Bob (Donna) Stivers, Kelly (Mark) Oddi, and Teri (John) Onderdonk. John also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

