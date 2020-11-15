X

Stiving, Anna

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

STIVING, Anna J. P.

Age 93, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at Forest Glen, Springfield, Ohio. She was born June 21st, 1927 to Florence (Combs) and Roy Morris. She formerly worked at Kenkel's Restaurant & Supper Club for 35 years service as a supervisor.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl J. Stiving (March 10, 2003), daughter Barbara Ann Watson (May 21, 2009), son Kenneth Michael Palmer (August 28, 1980), and her half brother Dexter Howard (January 4, 2010).

Anna is survived by four granddaughters Anna Willer (Scott), Sherry Howard (Ronnie), Denise Herbst (Greg), and Kim

Rhodus, five great-grandchildren Jessica Wisecup (Nick), Lyndsey Hollis (Matt), Ashley Rhodus, Sierra Brewer, and

Raymond Rhodus and Ryan Herbst, three great-great grandchildren Noah Hollis, Michael Wisecup, Audrey Wisecup, and half sister Mary Vice.

You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story about Anna at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.https://www.alzinfo.org/donate).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.