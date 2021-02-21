STOCKMAN,



Michael Louis



Michael Louis Stockman, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday,



February 15, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born Saturday, September 20, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Louis and



Mildred (nee Gableman)



Stockman. Born to be a hero in many capacities, Mike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, discharged as a decorated Staff Sergeant. His unwavering patriotism was admired by many. A selfless man by nature, he was constantly putting others needs before his own. Mike was preceded in death by: parents; wife, Nancy Jo Stockman; daughter, Jenny Chandler; son, David Chandler; sister, Lois Upton; and a brother, David Stockman. Mike is



survived by: sons, Mark (Barb) Chandler and Eric (LeeAnn) Stockman; grandsons, Mark Chandler, Justin Chandler, and Zachary Chandler; great-grandsons, Carson Chandler and Zachary Chandler; several loving nieces and nephews; and many loving family members and friends. Due to the current restrictions, services are pending. Until we can get together to celebrate this special man, please have a toast to his memory (preferably with a Stroh's beer). HOORAH. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.

