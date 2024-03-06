Stockslager, Marlene



Age 90 of New Lebanon, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on March 2, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Dane; son, Greg; and her parents, Cliff and Zenna (Cordes) Bowser. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Stockslager and Julie Reindel (Jerry Meyer) both of New Lebanon. Grandchildren, Kristi Stockslager; Katie Heath (Jason Simpson); Tiffani Wade (Phil); Kyle Reindel (Holly). Great-grandchildren, Andrew (Hannah) and Connor Wade; Brayden, Isaac, and Nate Heath; Emma and Crew Reindel. Daughter-in-Law, Kay Stockslager and her children Nick and Rachel Moore and their families. Sister-in-law, Joyce Stockslager, and her family. Several cousins and many friends.



Dane was the love of her life since high school and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren came in at a close second. Marlene and Dane would always say Sunday nights were the best when all the kids gathered at their home.



She was a member of Trinity Church of New Lebanon where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Women's Guild. She retired from the New Lebanon Post Office after 20 years of service. She liked watching sports and if the Ohio State Buckeyes were not playing, would often ask her family who she should root for. Marlene and Dane loved to travel and spent months each winter in Tucson, Texas, Florida, and, in later years, Pigeon Forge. They looked forward to the many trips with their children and grandchildren. She was the backbone of her family and always made sure everyone was taken care of. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Carrie, Cassie, Kari, Susan, Brittany, and Sandy for the excellent care given to Marlene. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Dayton. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Visitation for Marlene will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. There will also be a viewing from 12-1 on Friday, March 8th with funeral service to begin at 1:00pm all at the funeral home. Nephew Duke Stockslager officiating. Interment will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



