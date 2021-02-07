STOFF, David Lee



Age 78, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. David was retired from



General Motors Delco Moraine after 35 years, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Lifetime member of Knights of



Columbus, member of Huber Heights City Council, and an avid UD Flyers fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, John, and Alma Stoff. David is survived by his wife, Gerda M;



daughter, Susan M. Stoff of Columbus; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Christina Stoff of Tipp City; grandchildren, Samantha, and Camden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment David's Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10 AM until mass time. If desired memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Association in David's memory. Arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

