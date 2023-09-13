Stokes, Elizabeth B.



Stokes, Elizabeth B. "Betty", 99, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Betty was born November 29, 1923 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ruth and Gus Kearfott. Survivors include one daughter, Winnie Jones; four grandchildren, Carla Anderson, Gayla Phillips, David Beach, Sheila Beach-Lee; and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wendell Stokes and son Micheal Stokes. Graveside services will be held at Rosehill Burial Park on Friday September 15, 2023, at 2pm. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



