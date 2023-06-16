X

Stokley, Garry Wayne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Happy Birthday in Heaven

Garry Wayne Stokley II

Son

To lose a fine & precious son

Whether man or boy,

Deprives the heart

Of all its warmth

And Life of so much joy,

But each year on this

Special day

We celebrate your birth

And treasure every moment

That you were here on earth.

We took those days

for granted and

Never dreamt or thought,

That all our lives would change so much

And years be so short

But now we must remember

That although the tears may fall,

The we will miss forever

Brought sunshine to us all.

Love, Mom, Dad and girls

