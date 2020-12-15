STOLTZ, John

STOLTZ, Jr., John E.



John E. Stoltz. Jr., 92, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away December 12, 2020. John was born December 14, 1927, in Miami County, Ohio, the son of the late Earl & Stella (Barnhart) Stoltz. He is survived by two sons, David Stoltz, Mark (Iris) Stoltz; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn Hess; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Stoltz; a daughter Lynne. Visitation will be 12-1 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery.



