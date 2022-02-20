STONE, Ruth

STONE (Cassell), Ruth J. "DeDame"



Ruth J. (Cassell) Stone "DeDame" went home peacefully to be with her Lord and



Savior February 11, 2022. She was born February 28, 1932, to James and Ethel (Thompson) Cassell. She was a faithful



member of Trinity A.M.E Church where she served the Lord in many capacities, the longest as church pianist. She was retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 35 years of work and more recently retired from Springfield City Hall where she worked as the phone receptionist. She was also one of the founding members of the neighborhood organization known as SNAP. Ruth leaves to honor and cherish her life a daughter,



Elizabeth Tucker of Springfield, 2 grandsons Allen (Anita) Tucker of Kenosha, WI, and Jason Tucker of Springfield; 7 great-grandkids, Raphael (Jayme) Stewart, and Taylor Tucker of Kenosha, WI; Ricardo Stewart, Calvin (Shaniqua) Stewart, Sr, Shaniqua (Jeffery) Ward Murdock, Antone Youngblood, III and Ceyion Forrest all of Springfield; 7 great-great-grandkids Malakai and Michael Stewart of Kenosha, WI, Calvin Stewart, Jr, Carson Stewart, Ariyella and Kaiden Youngblood, and Marshae McKinney all of Springfield and God mother to Earl, Frank, and Roger Duncan and Susie Duncan Hammonds, special niece Kathleen Lowery, special great nephews Eric,



Jeffery, Sean, and Robyn Lollis, a host of family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters. Service for Ruth Stone will be held on Saturday February 19, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00 am



until time of service which will be at 10:00 am with Rev. Dr. Peggy Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

