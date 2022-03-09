STONE, Thomas Howard "Tom"



Thomas Howard Stone (Tom) passed away on Sunday, February 20th, 2022, at the age of 86, in Aliso Viejo, CA. Tom was born August 14, 1935, in Miamisburg, OH, the oldest son of the late Wilbur and Berneda (Johnson) Stone. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the Chrysler Corp. From an early age, Tom was an avid pool player and his love for the sport led him to become a Certified Billiards Instructor. Tom, a dedicated,



devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend cherished time with his family. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife JoAnn (Blankenship) Stone and his brothers Pete and Mike. He is survived by his wife Dawn (Fields) Stone, daughters Barbara (David) Askins, Marcia (Rick) Campbell, son Tom Stone, grandchildren Jennifer



Askins, Mandy (Tommy) Dafler, Amy (Dustin) Oliver, Marcus (Faith) Thompson, Mollee Stone, Maggee Stone, 9 great-grandchildren, sisters Susie Moore and Mary Beth (Ralph) Evans and brothers Artie and Danny Stone, many nieces and nephews and his incredibly special friends at Mugs Away



Saloon. A private service will be held at a later date where his ashes will be scattered at his favorite beach in CA. Donations can be made to the organization of the donors choice.

