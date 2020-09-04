STONER, Curtis R. "Cowboy" July 14, 1952 - August 29, 2020 Curtis R. "Cowboy" Stoner, age 68, entered into rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Ft. Clark Springs, Texas. He was born on July 14, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Junior Dewayne Stoner and Dovie Stephenson Godfry. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 33 years, Lori Hoertt Stoner; son, Dusty Crow of Richmond, VA; daughter, Dena Crow Yorgen, son-in-law, Nick Yorgen, and beloved grandson, Cason Jerome Yorgen all of Dayton, OH, daughter, Tiffany Ann Stoner of Alliance, OH. Curtis is also survived by his brother, Steve (Linda) Stoner; sisters, Sheryl Stoner and Janice Godfry Ash; aunts, Shirley Stephenson and Jane Stephenson Young (Bob) all of Fort Clark Springs, TX; uncle, Jack Stephenson (Helen) of Bastrop, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. Curtis was a retiree of the Dayton Fire Department and Local 136. He began his career as a firefighter on April 28, 1975, and after 25 years of dedicated service, he retired as a highly decorated Captain on November 5, 2000. He was the recipient of 2 Medals of Honor. For the last 7 years, Curt and his wife Lori resided in Fort Clark Springs, TX. Cowboy will always be remembered as a good man. A Memorial Mass will be held in Dayton, OH, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Children's Hospital. Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 302 E. Spring St., Brackettville, Texas 78832 (830)563-9600.

