STONER, Renee



Renee Stoner of Springfield passed away on September 10, 2022, at Allen View Healthcare Center. She was born in Bellefontaine on July 26, 1938 to the late J. Eugene and Mary J. Stoner. Renee graduated from the Zanesfield-Monroe High School, served in the U.S. Army, was retired from the City of Springfield, and previously had been involved in farming. She is survived by dear friends, Ray Rasmar and Sharon and Gene Porter. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Private burial will be held in Zanesfield Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com