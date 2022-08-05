STORMER, Helen



Our Grammy died early Thursday afternoon, (July 28, 2022) surrounded by my sisters, mother and I at Legacy of the Northwoods. We sang and kissed her head and held her hand and she laughed. It was beautiful. She was beautiful.



She was born Helen Thompson, married her true love Fred Stormer, and lived until she was 90 years old. Her and Fred ("Pop" to all of us) met working at the Pontiac Motors plant and were married until his passing in 1994. It broke our hearts; hers the most. He lived vividly through her the rest of the way.



Her parents were William and Edith (nee Courtemanche) Thompson. Survivors include her 4 children who continue to love her: David (Traci) Stormer, Susan (William) Hall, Riki Stormer and Chad Stormer. She will be missed profoundly by her 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, last surviving brother Tracy Thompson and many loving and devoted nieces and nephews.



She taught us about grace, endurance, empathy, love, and the meaning of many Kenny Rogers' songs. She was that and much more to many others. We will miss her very much.



Private family services were held.



In lieu of flowers or other gifts, we encourage you to send a donation to Legacy of the Northwoods at PO Box 2678, Eagle River, WI 54521.



