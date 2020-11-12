STORY, Jane

STORY (Morgan), Jane



Jane (Morgan) Story, 87, of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on November 6, 2020. She was born October 6, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the oldest daughter of Lee and Ella (Embry) Morgan Sr.



She leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters Debra Turner of Akron, Ohio, and Alvanice Wells of Springfield; one brother Lee (Betty)



Morgan Jr. and one sister Earlean Morgan both of Springfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie Spaulding, Lashelle



Howard, Jason Howard, Myron Wells, Joseph Wells, Curtis Story, Nehemiah Story, Danny (Andrea) Greenwade, Robert Wells, John Wells, Noel Mays, Lee Mays, and Jeanette (Kevin) Denton; special friend Barbara Henry and special cousin Irmajean Stone. Public visitation is Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11am to 12 noon at Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.



Condolences may be sent to 31 Alfaretta Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310 or 527 Miami St., Springfield, Ohio 45506.

