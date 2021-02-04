STOUT, Gordon Leroy



Gordon Leroy Stout, preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Rosemary Stout (nee Hoelle), loving father of Daniel L.



(Debbie) Stout, Linda F.



(Michael) Shepherd, John S. (Kendle) Stout and Kathleen A. (Mathew) Lynch, caring grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Gordon attended The Ohio State



University and was a veteran of The United States Army. Gordon then went on to work as a farmer, an insurance salesman and then in the paper business, where he was involved in several startup paper mills. He was an avid sailor. Sailing on the Big Lake (Lake Michigan) was a memory he often reflected on. Gordon passed away February 1, 2021, at the age of 89. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of



flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of



Cincinnati or The Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati.

